Presidency reacts as hired assassins kill diasporan, Agbosasa Polis Online - ChairmanCEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Friday described the gruesome murder of a diasporan, Alh. Mutiu Agbosasa, in Ikorodu, Lagos as “saddening, disturbing, and shocking”.



