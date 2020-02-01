Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Presidency reacts to US travel ban on Nigeria
News photo Okay.NG  - The Presidency has reacted to the immigrant visa ban placed by President Donald Trump of the United States on Nigeria and five other countries.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


Buhari reacts to US visa suspension, sets up panel to review policy Ripples:
The President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday reacted to the suspension of the issuance of immigrant visas to Nigerians by the United States’ Government. Following the development, the President has set up a committee to look into the matter with a view ...
Within Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to study and address updated U.S. requirements relating to the assessment of compliance with certain security criteria by foreign governments.
Anaedo Online:
The Buhari administration has reacted to the Visa ban slammed on Nigerian immigrants to the United States as announced by the Trump administration on Friday. The US presidential proclamation said it will suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to ...
FG set up committee to look into US travel ban on Nigerians The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News FG set up committee to look into US travel ban on Nigerians By Bukola Olasanmi President, Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, reacted to the suspension of the issuance of ‘immigrant visas’ to Nigerians by the United States’ Government. He ...


