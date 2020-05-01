Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Presidency reveals person who leaked Buhari’s Monday speech has been caught
News photo Nigeria Newspaper  - Presidency reveals person who leaked Buhari’s Monday speech has been caught

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 IPOB Issues Warning To Buhari Over Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 List of 102 Federal Ministerial Departments and Agencies that will be merged/scrapped - Global Upfront, 5 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Blaq Jerzee – Onome - Not Just OK, 5 hours ago
4 17 Suspects Arrested Over Cult Killings In Akwa Ibom - The Trent, 5 hours ago
5 Egypt army says 10 soldiers killed or injured in North Sinai blast - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
6 Our brother is strong and alive, family of former Speaker Na’aba debunks death rumour - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Ednaco – Carry On - 360Nobs.com, 5 hours ago
8 Insult on Prophet Muhammad: Group raises alarm over alleged maltreatment of Mubarak in police custody - Velox News, 5 hours ago
9 Gernot Rohr accepts to be paid in Naira and reside in Nigeria - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
10 Why we celebrate International Workers’ Day on 1 May - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info