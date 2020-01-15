Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Presidency,Minister Disagree On Implementation Date Of Finance Law Signed By Buhari
News photo CKN Nigeria  - The confusion over the implementation date of the finance law deepened on Tuesday as the Presidency and the Ministry of Finance expressed differing opinions.The Presidency said the Finance Act which the President, Muhammadu Buhari , signed into law on ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

7.5% VAT kicks off as Buhari signs Finance bill TVC News:
7.5% VAT kicks off as Buhari signs Finance bill
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The Federal Government has commenced the immediate implementation of some aspects of the Finance Act with the implementation of 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax on government transactions.
Business Post Nigeria:
By Modupe Gbadeyanka On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Finance Bill 2019 into law,.
Prompt News:
By Tony Obiechina,  Abuja  The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has commended President Muhammadu Buhari
News Verge:
A Taxation Expert, Mrs Morenike Babington-Ashaye, has advised Nigerians to support the full implementation of the Finance Bill 2019 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday. Babington-Ashaye, also President, International Centre for Tax ...
See Naija:
The Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, has described the increased 7.5% value-added tax (VAT) as an initiative designed for the good of Nigerians and would help with...


   More Picks
1 Ihedioha Breaks Silence, Speaks On Election Loss - The Herald, 1 hour ago
2 Sales Force Consulting Recent Job Opportunity - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
3 I.T / SIWES Student at Attainables Entertainment Limited - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
4 Uzodinma to probe Ohakim, Okorocha, Ihedioha - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Borno governor warns against provocation, lauds military - Today, 2 hours ago
6 OPEC expects lower demand for its oil, with U.S. set to hit new output record - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 30 killed, 100 kidnapped as gunmen attack Emir of Potiskum - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Katsina govt. bans use of motorcycles - NNN, 2 hours ago
9 Fact-Check: Did Buhari Ever Promise To Fly With Nigerian Public? - Concise News, 2 hours ago
10 IMO: Supreme Court impartially ruled in favour of democracy – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info