

News at a Glance



President Buhari Accepts Abba Kyari’s Death As Will Of God – Garba Shehu Naija Loaded - President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, as an inevitable will of God. The President’s thoughts on the demise of his right-hand-man...



News Credibility Score: 81%



