

News at a Glance



President Buhari Approves New Appointment in NCC, NITDA, NIPOST and Glaxy Backbone NTA - Desirous of fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the following new appointments in the Parastatals listed below: Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC) ( ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



