President Buhari Blows Hot In Christmas Message...Check Out What He Has To Say To Terrorists, Others
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a clear message to terrorists and other criminals in his Christmas message.

3 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Xmas: Buhari vows extreme punishment for terrorists, kidnappers People's Daily:
• Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Wase seek unity, peace By Lawrence Olaoye and Lateef Ibrahim Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has warned insurgents, kidnappers, terrorists and all people of evil intents to either retrace their steps this Christmas or ...
Signal:
Dictator Muhammadu Buhari on  rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Christians in the country on the occasion of this year’s Christmas. In..
The Eagle Online:
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all elements whose actions are opposed to what the Christmas season represents, especially insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs, to retrace their steps and join people of ...
The Nigeria Lawyer:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Christians in the country on the occasion of this year’s Christmas. In his message to the nation, he urged the people to show love to their fellow neighbours, noting that this ...
Mojidelano:
President Muhammadu Buhari has used the occasion of Christmas to send dire warnings to insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers and kidnappers, including economic saboteurs, urging them to retrace their steps.


