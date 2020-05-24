

News at a Glance



President Buhari Celebrates Eid-el-fitr With His Immediate Family In The Statehouse (Photos) Naija Loaded - President Buhari celebrated the Eid-el-Fitr with his immediate family in the statehouse, Abuja today May 24. The celebration is being observed on a low-key due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The...



News Credibility Score: 81%



