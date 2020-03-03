

News at a Glance



President Buhari Celebrates Pastor Adeboye At 78, Says He Always Told Leaders Truth Naija Choice - Pastor Adeboye always told leaders truth – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, celebrated Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, on his 78th...



News Credibility Score: 21%



