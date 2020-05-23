

News at a Glance



President Buhari Makes Fresh Appointment Online Nigeria - General Updates News Posted by Shollay May 22, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Adamu Kyuka Usman as Chairman of Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). In a letter dated 15, May 2020 ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



