President Buhari: Opposition to IPPIS economic sabotage
Today  - President Muhammadu Buhari saturday declared that any opposition to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS would be viewed as economic sabotage.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 Homeless Nigerian man rescued by Osun governor’s wife arrives Nigeria from Trinidad and Tobago - Daily Info, 40 mins ago
2 I Had A Crush- Regina Askia Reveals - Gist Lovers, 1 hour ago
3 Yemi Alade Begins Search For Two Female Artistes’ To Sign - GL Trends, 1 hour ago
4 Twenty killed in ‘holy oil’ stampede in Tanzania - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 US Govt discovers El Chapo's drug-smuggling tunnel with underground railway from Mexico to US - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 ‘I will not reverse IPPIS policy” – Buhari tells lecturers - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
7 Big Brother Naija ex-housemate launches reality show - Today, 2 hours ago
8 Church shooting after a funeral leaves at least 2 dead and multiple people injured in Florida - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
9 Well Drillers Partner FG on Rural Development - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 20 die in church service as they rush to get anointed - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
