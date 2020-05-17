

News at a Glance



President Buhari Renews Ben Akabueze's Tenure As DG, Budget Office Gist Punch - STATEMENT FROM @finminnigeriaPresident @MBuhari Approves Ben Akabueze’s Tenure RenewalPresident Muhammadu Buhari as approved the renewal of the tenure of Mr. Benjamin Akabueze as Director-General (DG) of the Budget Office of the Federation.Mr. Akabueze, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



