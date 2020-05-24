Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari Sends Words Of Reassurance To Nigerians On Lifting Lockdown
News photo Motherhood In-Style  - President Buhari has sent words of reassurance to Nigerians that the current lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, will not go longer than necessary.

Lockdown won Linda Ikeji Blog:
President Buhari has assured Nigerians that the current lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, will not go longer than necessary as it would be ''reviewed from time to time to ease the increasing hardships on the people''.
COVID-19: Understand, cooperate with me – Buhari begs Nigerians over imposition of lockdown Nigerian Eye:
President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for understanding from Nigerians over the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown.Buhari had ordered a lockdown and inter-state ban in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.However, Buhari appealed for patience while ...
Lockdown Won’t Go Longer Than Necessary – President Buhari Assures Nigerians Gbextra Online Portal:
President Buhari Assures Nigerians. President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the current lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, will not go longer than necessary as it would be ”reviewed from time to time to ...
FL Vibe:
Lockdown won’t go longer than necessary – President Buhari assures Nigerians President Buhari has assured Nigerians that the current lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, will not go longer than...
Buhari assures Nigerians of FG’s ability to curtail COVID-19 pandemic 1st for Credible News:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, May 23 assured Nigerians that the lockdown measures put in place by the Federal Government to check the spread of COVID-19 would not remain longer than necessary.
Silverbird TV:
President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari said lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus would not remain longer than necessary.
Mojidelano:
President Buhari has assured Nigerians that lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus would not remain longer than necessary. The President gave the assurance in his Eid-el-Fitri message to Muslims. The statement issued on ...
Tori News:
He said this in a statement containing his message to Muslims on the occasion of this year's Eid-el-Fitr.


