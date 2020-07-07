Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari Suspends EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu
News photo The Trent  - President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, The PUNCH reported on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

3 hours ago
10 Key Allegations Against Ibrahim Magu, Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman Naija News:
Ten key allegations against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting EFCC Chairman have emerged. Naija News had reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Magu as EFCC Acting Chairman. The suspension is coming at a time Magu is facing a ...
Presidency suspends Ibrahim Magu as acting EFCC Boss Newzandar News:
Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been suspended by the Presidency, according to a report by Sahara Reporters. [...]


