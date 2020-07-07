Post News
Top News
Latest News
Latest News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
President Buhari Suspends EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu
The Trent
- President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, The PUNCH reported on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Naija News:
Ten key allegations against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting EFCC Chairman have emerged. Naija News had reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Magu as EFCC Acting Chairman. The suspension is coming at a time Magu is facing a ...
Newzandar News:
Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been suspended by the Presidency, according to a report by Sahara Reporters. [...]
More Picks
1
Deputy Gov, Ajayi Sues Ondo Assembly To Stop Impeachment Move -
The New Diplomat,
3 hours ago
2
Nine Ondo lawmakers come out against impeachment of deputy governor -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
3
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro announces he’s tested positive for Coronavirus but says he feels ‘perfectly well’ and has only mild symptoms -
Monte Oz Live,
4 hours ago
4
Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! -
Ikenga Chronicles,
4 hours ago
5
FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan -
Information Nigeria,
5 hours ago
6
Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro, tests positive for coronavirus -
Ripples,
5 hours ago
7
EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption -
News Rangers,
5 hours ago
8
House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat -
Gistvile,
5 hours ago
9
Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process -
News Rangers,
5 hours ago
10
Akeredolu swears in new Ondo SSG, warns against violence during Oct 10 election -
Velox News,
5 hours ago
