Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
President Buhari To Take Fresh Decisions After Taking Briefing From COVID-19 Task Force
Naija News
- Nigerians eagerly await next line of action as second phase of COVID-19 lockdown expires today
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received an update from the Chairman of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
President Buhari today June 29, received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the State House in Abuja. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Osagie ...
Nigerian Eye:
The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Tuesday, June 30, announce the next phase of COVID-19 eased lockdown in the country.Boss Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the ...
Olu Famous:
The Federal Government is expected to announce the next phase of eased lockdown in the country on Tuesday.Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known on Monday.He ...
Naija on Point:
President Buhari Receives Briefing From Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 President Buhari today June 29, received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the State House in Abuja. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) ...
Online Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the Presidential Villa.The PTF on COVID-19 is expected to brief the President on the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown as it ends today as ...
1st for Credible News:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received an update; from the Chairman of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, at the State House, Abuja 1st News reports that the PTF briefed the president on the second phase of the gradual ...
Niyi Daram:
President Buhari today June 29, received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the State House in Abuja. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, ...
More Picks
1
Kidnappers kill Abuja doctor after receiving N7.5 million ransom — Police -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
Oba of Benin condemns trending video attacking integrity of President Buhari -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
3
ASUU declares promotion under IPPIS platform ‘illegal’ -
1st for Credible News,
3 hours ago
4
Arsenal Set To Release Nigerian Striker After Breakdown In Contract Talks -
Complete Sports,
5 hours ago
5
"Governor Makinde Claimed He Called Me But He Didn't" - Wife Of Late Ajimobi Accuses Oyo Deputy Governor Of Refusing To Reach Out To Her. -
Gboah,
5 hours ago
6
Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court -
Daily Nigerian,
7 hours ago
7
Man confesses to shooting dead parents, 4 family members -
NNN,
7 hours ago
8
FG approves school reopening for students in graduating classes -
Dee Reporters,
7 hours ago
9
COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths -
Phenomenal,
7 hours ago
10
Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
