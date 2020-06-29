Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari To Take Fresh Decisions After Taking Briefing From COVID-19 Task Force
News photo Naija News  - Nigerians eagerly await next line of action as second phase of COVID-19 lockdown expires today

10 hours ago
COVID-19: PTF briefs Buhari as second phase of easing lock-down ends today The Guardian:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received an update from the Chairman of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19...
President Buhari receives briefing from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
President Buhari today June 29, received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the State House in Abuja. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Osagie ...
COVID-19: FG to announce next lines of action on Tuesday Nigerian Eye:
The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Tuesday, June 30, announce the next phase of COVID-19 eased lockdown in the country.Boss Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the ...
Olu Famous:
The Federal Government is expected to announce the next phase of eased lockdown in the country on Tuesday.Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known on Monday.He ...
President Buhari Receives Briefing From Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 (Photos) Naija on Point:
President Buhari Receives Briefing From Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 President Buhari today June 29, received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the State House in Abuja. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) ...
#COVID19- PTF Briefs Buhari on COVID-17 Online Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the Presidential Villa.The PTF on COVID-19 is expected to brief the President on the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown as it ends today as ...
COVID-19: PTF briefs Buhari as second phase of easing lock-down ends today 1st for Credible News:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received an update; from the Chairman of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha,  at the State House, Abuja 1st News reports that the PTF briefed the president on the second phase of the gradual ...
President Buhari receives briefing from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (photos) Niyi Daram:
President Buhari today June 29, received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the State House in Abuja. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, ...


