President Buhari could not address Nigerians on May 29 because he knows his administration is a failure 'PDP
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari did not address the nation on the May 29 Inauguration day because he must have ''assessed his administration and rightly adjudged it a failure.'' The President marked 5 years in office ...

