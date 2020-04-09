Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari mourns Nigeria’s first female permanent secretary
Today  - President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Emmanuel family on the passing of Nigeria’s first female permanent secretary, Francesca Emmanuel, at 86.

6 hours ago
1 Nigeria’s coronavirus death toll rises to seven - Head Topics, 3 hours ago
2 US Moves To Block China Telecom From American Market - ODU News, 3 hours ago
3 Naira Marley to make COVID-19 Video for Lagos as Part of His Out of Court Settlement Terms - DNL Legal and Style, 3 hours ago
4 Joe Biden releases plan to expand Medicare and forgive some student debt - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
5 Lagos Airport Hotel on fire - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
6 COVID-19: FG fails to suspend lockdown policy as Christians celebrate Easter - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
7 Nigeria Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases In Lagos, Delta, Total Now 288 - Tori News, 4 hours ago
8 202 people arraigned in Lagos for violating Social Distancing Order - Kanyi Daily, 4 hours ago
9 Covid-19: Nigeria confirms 14 new cases as total rises to 288 - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
10 My Husband Gets Drunk, Defecates In My Pots – Woman Tells Court - Naija Choice, 4 hours ago
