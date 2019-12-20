Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari raises concerns over negative effect of Libyan crisis on West Africa — in pictures
Today  - The President raised the concern on Saturday during a discussion with the President of Cote d’Ivoire, Dr Alhassan Quattara, on the sidelines of the 56th Ordinary session of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Authority Heads of State ...

1 Police order investigation as inspector kills corporal, commits suicide - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria graduates unemployable status worrisome – Buhari - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
3 French troops kill 33 militants in Mali - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Sowore: Follow, respect rule of law, US congresswoman tells FG - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Chidinma And Chidiebere: Nollywood’s Aneke Twins And Their Top 10 Lookalike Pictures - News Dey, 3 hours ago
6 Europe storm death toll rises to eight - Today, 3 hours ago
7 ECOWAS economy made steady growth, achievements in 2019 – President - NNN, 3 hours ago
8 Military retires 527 soldiers - Mega News, 3 hours ago
9 YouTube’s top earners: 8-year-old tops list with $26million - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 Outrage As Video Of Nigerian Lady Assaulting Her Underage Maid Emerges - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
