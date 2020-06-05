

News at a Glance



President Buhari will still cry – Primate Elijah Ayodele Nigerian Eye - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has prophesied that President Muhammadu Buhari will cry over the death of another aide and relative.He stated this while reacting to the fire incident that occurred at the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



