Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


President Buhari's Adviser Demands N500 Million From Journalists Over Critical Report
News photo Tori News  - An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly demanded N500 million from journalists over a report.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Buhari’s Adviser, Sarah Alade, Slams N500 Million Lawsuit On 2 Young Journalists The Trent:
Sarah Alade, a special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, has demanded the sum of N500 million from two young journalists, Alfred Olufemi, 21, and Gidado Yushau, 23, over an investigative report on hemp smoking published in NewsDigest, Abuja-based ...
Daily Nigerian:
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Finance and Economy, Sarah Alade, has demanded the sum of N500 million from two young journalists, Messrs Alfred Olufemi and Gidado Yushau over an investigative report on hemp smoking published in ...


   More Picks
1 BREAKING| All Passengers Die In Enugu Auto-Crash - The Breaking Times, 40 mins ago
2 Group tasks petroleum minister on passage of Petroleum Industry Bill - Nigerian Tribune, 40 mins ago
3 AbdulRazaq meets Buhari, intimates him of challenges inherited - The Eagle Online, 45 mins ago
4 Road projects: We won’t demolish properties without engaging owners —Makinde - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
5 Man hangs himself, after smashing his 2-yr-old Son to death over misunderstanding with wife - Julia Blaise Blog, 1 hour ago
6 NUT to meet Buhari over 65-year retirement age for teachers - Nigerian Tribune, 1 hour ago
7 Senator Omo-Agege denies ‘court conviction’ in USA - Today, 1 hour ago
8 Queen agrees Prince Harry, Meghan can now go - Nigerian Tribune, 1 hour ago
9 Trailer crushes commercial motorcyclist, passenger to death in Delta - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
10 See Photos Of Eight Suspected Yahoo-boys Arrested Alongside Their Cars In Ibadan - Tori News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info