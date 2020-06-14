Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“President Buhari’s administration has woefully failed” – Northern Elders Forum declare
News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 3The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has observed that the North is at the mercy of armed gangs who roam towns and villages at will and cause havoc to the unarmed and helpless residents.

3 hours ago
Insecurity: We are tired of excuses, North now at mercy of criminals – Northern elders tells Buhari Ogene African:
NIGERIA – The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has raised the alarm over the rising insecurity of communities and properties in the North. NEF noted that the recent escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers and insurgents had left the only conclusion that ...


   More Picks
1 Nigerian govt reveals new study to treat coronavirus patients - Black Berry Babes, 45 mins ago
2 “Irritant Featherweights” – Presidency replies Northern Elders Forum for attacking Buhari - Politics Nigeria, 45 mins ago
3 LASG seals 56 illegal structures in Ikoyi, Banana Island - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job - Velox News, 2 hours ago
5 Ekiti collapsed bridge: Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 I’ll make known my next political move after meeting Buhari ― Obaseki - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 FG seals venue of Naira Marley's concert - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 Borno: UN condemns Boko Haram killings, attack on aid workers, facility - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
9 Police confirm 3 killed in suspected herdsmen attack in Benue - NNN, 3 hours ago
10 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34 - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
