Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


President Trump's Cameo in 'Home Alone 2' Cut Out by Canada TV
Emperor Gist  - President Trump has been 86'd from 'Home Alone 2' by Canadian TV ... but the reason the network is giving for the omission is ... well, sketchy. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation removed Trump's cameo in the classic Christmas movie.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 PDP set to restrategize, mulls consensus candidate ahead of 2023 polls - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
2 Sanusi advocates family planning as solution to ‘almajiri,’ other social vices - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
3 FG Pays ASUU Members December Salary Despite Not Enrolling In IPPIS - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
4 Exclusive! 2023 Presidency: APC, PDP Mull North-East Candidates - The New Diplomat, 3 hours ago
5 Dénola Grey Shares Christmas Pictures With His Mother - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 UK’s most wanted man nabbed in Dutch restaurant Christmas Day - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Give birth to only children you can cater for’- Emir of Kano, Sanusi cautions Muslim - Affairs TV, 4 hours ago
8 President Trump's Cameo in 'Home Alone 2' Cut Out by Canada TV - Emperor Gist, 5 hours ago
9 Two Asylum Seekers Commit Suicide In Greece - Reporters Wall, 5 hours ago
10 Mourinho: Tight EPL Schedule ‘Against The Rules of Physiology, Biology, Biochemistry’ - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info