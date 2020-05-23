

Presidential Aide, Bashir Ahmad Ignites Backlash For Promising To Influence Child Trafficker’s Conviction Ono Bello - Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, has ignited a Twitter storm after he promised a user that he would intervene in changing the conviction of a child trafficker and rapist.



