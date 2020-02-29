Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Press Release: Lagos State Government confirms first case of Coronavirus
NGG  - The Ministry of Health in Lagos State has confirmed its first case of the novel

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Bill To Give Terrorists Foreign Education Is Mockery of Souls of Boko Haram Victims -SERAP - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
2 Media Personality, Abike Olawuni Calls Out her Stepfather for Allegedly Assaulting her Mother - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
3 Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu’s ex-husband makes shocking accusations - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 NiMET to establish 6 regional meteorological research centres - PM News, 2 hours ago
5 Taliban prisoner release clause in U.S. deal unsustainable Afghan President Ghani - Regulus News, 2 hours ago
6 Netanyahu pledges ‘immediate’ annexation steps if re-elected - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
7 How Jehovah's Witnesses Predicted The Coronavirus Outbreak 15 Years Ago - Tori News, 3 hours ago
8 Oyo governor, predecessors trade blames land tussle - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent mock Oprah Winfrey after she fell on stage while speaking on ‘balance’ - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Two Nigerian politicians detained for ‘insulting governor’ - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info