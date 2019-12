News at a Glance



Price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light rises further to $67.37 Vanguard News - THE price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade, has risen further from $66.07 to $67.37 per barrel in the global market, as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, moves to enforce its recent 500,000 barrel per day, bpd oil ...



