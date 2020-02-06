

News at a Glance



Primate Ayodele to Host UN 75th Anniversary Flag-Off Ceremony, Empower 2,500 Persons Feb 14 Global Excellence Online - Primate Elijah Ayodele is ranked among charitable African men of God not just because he preaches redemption on the pulpit, he is one of those regularly mentioned also because he is found to be practicing what he preaches, which is evident in his ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



