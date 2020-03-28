

News at a Glance



'Printing More Naira Notes To Fight Coronavirus Is Irresponsible' - Afenifere to Tinubu Kevid - Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has rejected the suggestion that the Federal Government should print more naira notes in order to save the economy from collapse following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.The ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



