Private Labs In Lagos To Conduct COVID-19 Tests, To Cost Between ₦40,000 – 50,400
News photo Edujandon  - Lagos residents who are unable to get themselves tested in government own facilities would henceforth pay N50,400 in a private laboratory to conduct COVID-19 test.

9 hours ago
LEADERSHIP : Lagos residents who are unable to get themselves tested in government own facilities would henceforth pay N50,400 in a private laboratory to conduct COVID-19 test.
Lagos residents who are unable to get themselves tested in the government’s own facilities would henceforth pay N50,400 in a private laboratory to conduct the COVID-19 test. The state’s Commissioner...
Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi … Sign MOU with LASG Lagos State Government has approved the inclusion of seven private laboratories, namely:Total Medical Services,SynLab,54 Gene,Medbury Medical Services,Biologix Medical Services,02 Medical ...
Lagos State Government has franchised COVID-19 testing to private labs as many are unable to get tested in government owned facilities, however, will cost Lagos resident about 50,400 Nigerian naira.
Coronavirus Pandemic: LASG partners private laboratories to boost COVID-19 testing capacity
As part of efforts to expand COVID-19 testing capacity across Lagos, the state government has approved seven private laboratories to commence sample analysis for the virus.
Lagos State Government has announced the take over of COVID-19 testing by a consortium…
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday asked the passengers who were on the same plane with the lady to self-isolate as he [Read More →]
[ads-post]…Sign MOU with LASG Lagos State Government has approved the inclusion of seven private laboratories, namely: Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54 Gene, Medbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services and Clina Lancent ...


