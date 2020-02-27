

News at a Glance



Pro and anti-Oshiomhole protesters clash at APC Secretariat Ladun Liadi Blog - Hell was almost let loose in front of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress APC, on Thursday as pro and anti-Oshiomhole protesters clashed in Abuja.Arising from the final decision by the Supreme Court, sealing the fate of ruling ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



