Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Probe suspension of members by Oshiomhole, APC govs tell NEC
Daily Times  - With the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold Tuesday, March 17, 2019, apart from the issue of appointing Acting National Chairman, the resolution of cases of suspension of members of the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo Declares State of Emergency as he Confirms 76 Cases of Coronavirus in the State - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
2 11-year-old Syrian Table Tennis Player Hend Zaza Qualifies for Olympics - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
3 APC CRISIS: Oshiomhole divides govs, 12 back embattled Chair - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
4 Berbatov Predicts Winner of Manchester United vs Manchester City - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Huge awareness, poor precautionary measures in schools nationwide - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Married Man, 45, on the Run After allegedly Raping and Impregnating 15-year-old House Help who has now Given Birth Via CS - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
7 ABACHA LOOT: How much did the late Head of State steal? - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 Polytechnic Student’s Plan To Kill Her Newborn Baby Fails (Graphic Photos) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
9 Man Bitten by Snake Dies after Being Taken to Native Doctor in Umuahia - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Italy to 'quarantine 10 million people' in Lombardy - News Breakers, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info