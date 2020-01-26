

News at a Glance



Prof Aderinto to chair UI’s Faculty of Social Science inaugural lecture Vanguard News - The faculty of Social Science, Department of Sociology, University of Ibadan will on Thursday January 30, hold the 482nd Inaugural Lecture of the department, to be delivered by one of the Institution’s research guru, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto.



