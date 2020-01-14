Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Profit-taking: NSE records first loss in 2020
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted the first loss in 2020, dropping by 1.18 per cent after 11 days of consecutive uptrend. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 350.43 points or 1.18 per cent to close at 29, ...

4 hours ago
1 Amotekun: AGF is talking rubbish, says Afenifere Chief - Scan News Nigeria, 43 mins ago
2 AMOTEKUN: S’West governors will respond to Nigerian govt soon —Ondo Govt - Ripples, 50 mins ago
3 I Followed Due Process In Sale Of 110 Kwara Government Properties – Former Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed - My Celebrity & I, 56 mins ago
4 ”Your Daddy Got Me” Toke Makinwa Replies Twitter User Who Said He Doesn’t Believe She Has A Day Job - My Celebrity & I, 58 mins ago
5 Senate President congratulates APC, Imo Governor-elect - PM News, 1 hour ago
6 Attorney General to S/West Governors: “Your Amotekun Illegal” - The News, 1 hour ago
7 Senate president congratulates APC, Imo governor-elect - Today, 2 hours ago
8 Meghan Markle didn't dial in to Queen’s crisis talks - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
9 ASUU: Buhari has not directed stoppage of salaries over IPPIS - News Verge, 2 hours ago
10 Dabiri-Erewa seeks multi-agency approach to end human trafficking - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
