Prominent 30-Year-Old Zimbabwe Broadcaster, Zororo Makamba Dies From coronavirus
2 days ago
Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus.
“The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo has confirmed the death of Zororo Makamba, who was the second person to test positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe,” the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation tweeted.
COVID19: Like Nigeria, Zimbabwe Records First Death Zimbabwe, another African nation, has recorded the very first death due to COVID -19 few hours after Nigeria...
ZIMBABWE – The country has recorded its first death from Coronavirus. A 30-year-old journalist identified as Zororo Makamba became the first person in the country to die from COVID-19. Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo confirmed that the 30-year-old died ...


