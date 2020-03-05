Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Prominent 30-Year-Old Zimbabwe Broadcaster, Zororo Makamba Dies From coronavirus
9ja News Arena
- Prominent 30-Year-Old Zimbabwe Broadcaster, Zororo Makamba Dies From coronavirus
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus.
Today:
“The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo has confirmed the death of Zororo Makamba, who was the second person to test positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe,” the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation tweeted.
Investor King:
COVID19: Like Nigeria, Zimbabwe Records First Death Zimbabwe, another African nation, has recorded the very first death due to COVID -19 few hours after Nigeria...
Unknown Source:
ZIMBABWE – The country has recorded its first death from Coronavirus. A 30-year-old journalist identified as Zororo Makamba became the first person in the country to die from COVID-19. Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo confirmed that the 30-year-old died ...
More Picks
1
WOW!! See The Club Zlatan Ibrahimovic Almost Joined Before AC Milan Return -
Naija Loaded,
5 hours ago
2
List of markets shutdown by Lagos state govt over covid-19 -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
3
Coronavirus: Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to Fight Child Hunger -
Daily Times,
6 hours ago
4
Full List of markets shut down in Lagos over coronavirus -
Financial Watch,
6 hours ago
5
Kourtney Kardashian makes son Mason delete his Instagram after he spilled details about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Commercial Driver Beaten To Death Over N500 In Kogi (Read Details) -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
7
DISGRACE! Some Health Workers In Nigeria Reveal They Don’t Have Protective Equipment To Fight Coronavirus -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
8
THIS IS GOOD! Spanish FA Planning To Loan Clubs €500m To Fight Coronavirus -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
9
Coronavirus: Global death toll over 20,000 -
Premium Times,
7 hours ago
10
Odunlade Adekola shows off the inside of his palatial mansion in a star-studded housewarming party (Video) -
The Info NG,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...