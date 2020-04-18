

News at a Glance



Prophet Fufeyin urges wealthy pastors to assist less-privileged The Guardian - The General Overseer, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, yesterday, challenged wealthy pastors across the continent, especially Nigerians to assist the poor in order to mitigate the challenges posed by Covid-19.



News Credibility Score: 95%



