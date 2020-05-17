

News at a Glance



Prophet T.B Joshua identifies 2 types of coronavirus, advises on how to overcome the pandemic Osmek News - Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, has identified another type of coronavirus. Prophet T.B Joshua identifies 2 types of coronavirus, advice on how to overcome the pandemic He said; “Let us discuss the fruit of COVID-19 that it ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



