Protection against rape: Legalise pepper spray, stun gun for females ― Oluwo tasks govt Vanguard News - Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has tasked the Federal Government under President Muhammed Buhari to legalise the use of stun guns and pepper spray for females as defence items against rape.



