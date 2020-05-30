

News at a Glance



Protest In Benue State As Local Government Election Materials Are Allegedly Moved To PDP Chieftain’s House iExclusive News - Protest has erupted in Benue State after sensitive election materials intended for the conduct of elections in Obi Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday were allegedly taken to the house of a politician, SaharaReporters can confirm.



News Credibility Score: 21%



