Protest rocks Imo again over Supreme Court judgment Daily Times - Owerri, the Imo Scapital, was again on Thursday shut down by aggrieved protesters over January 14, 2020 Supreme Court judgment which sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as duly elected governor.



