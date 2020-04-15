

Protest rocks Sapele as Delta govt extends lockdown Vanguard News - By Paul Olayemi Thousands of residents, in Sapele,Delta State, today, grounded the timber town to a halt, when they took to the streets of the town, in protest, demanding an end to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s extension of lockdown in the state.



