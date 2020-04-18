

Protesters Burn Patrol Vans, Barracks As Drunken Policeman Kills Resident Naija Loaded - Angry youths in Ohafia, Abia State, have set ablaze three police vans, a police barracks and a magistrates’ court to protest against the killing of an indigene, Friday Arunsi, by...



