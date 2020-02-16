

News at a Glance



Protesters demand suspension of Oluwo Leaders NG - Residents of Ogbagba have stormed Osun State Secretariat, Abere Osun State to protest the alleged beating of their monarch, Agbowu of Ogbagba, Oba Dhikirulahi Olabira on Friday during a peacemaking meeting by the Oluwo of [...]



News Credibility Score: 21%



