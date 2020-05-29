Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Protesters take to downtown LA over killing of George Floyd
News photo NNN  - Dozens of protesters took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Thursday night, during a second night of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd. Tensions between the black community and police escalated after a black man died in custody after ...

Outrage As 75 Police Officers Are Seen Guarding The Home George Floyd Of The Police Officer Involved In The Death Of (Video) Online Nigeria:
Outrage As 75 Police Officers Are Seen Guarding The Home Of ThePolice Officer Involved In The Death Of George Floyd 75 police officers were seen standing outside the home of Derek Chauvin to defend him following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, an ...
Outrage as 75 police officers are seen guarding the home of the Minneapolis officer involved in the death of George Floyd (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
75 police officers were seen standing outside the home of Derek Chauvin to defend him following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25, after Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck over a long period of ...
New video shows moment George Floyd was dragged from his car without resisting arrest and killed by police officers Naija Biz Com:
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called on prosecutors to arrest and charge the white police officer who was filmed kneeling on the neck of black man George Floyd moments before he died in custody.
Oyo Gist:
—Derek Chauvin had been involved in previous shootings and Tou Thao was sued for use of excessive force— The United States police officer caught on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as George pleaded for help, is Derek Chauvin, OYOGist.com reports.
Ogene African:
George Floyd, the unarmed Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, has been mourned by loved ones, including his fiancée who granted an interview to talk about him.
Knife-Wielding Disabled Woman Makes False Claims In Minneapolis Uprising Ofofo:
Source: Anadolu Agency Getty The Minneapolis uprising in the wake of George Floyd’s death is the result of one thing–let’s be clear.
Outrage as 75 police officers guard the home of Minneapolis policeman involved in George Floyd’s killing Within Nigeria:
Following the death of George Floyd, by Minneapolis  police officer, Derek Chauvin, 75 police officers have been spotted standing outside his home to de


