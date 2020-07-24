Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Public Health England calls for action on obesity in Covid-19 fight
Public News Update  - New evidence links obesity to increased risks of coronavirus-related hospitalisation, intensive care and death Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The case for action on obesity has...

8 hours ago
1 774,000 Jobs: Anyone is qualified to register in any LGA in Nigeria – Federal govt - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
2 The Sujimoto Philosophy of Speed, Quality & Price in action in the Lucrezia & Leonardo Project - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 I resigned from NDDC due to corruption – Kwankwaso - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
4 Flooding: Nasarawa demolishes 25 buildings along waterways - Phenomenal, 4 hours ago
5 Alhaji AGF Abdulrazaq: Pioneer; Inspiration; Father and Exemplary Life - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
6 Reps order NCDC to locate, test DSTV boss for Covid-19 - Oak TV, 5 hours ago
7 Ladies arrested for falsely accusing a Benin influencer of theft & assaulting her - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
8 NDDC Director, Ojoughoh, accuses Rep committee of criminality - Ripples Nigeria, 5 hours ago
9 NDDC’S Interim Management Not Dissolved – Adesina - Inside Business Online, 6 hours ago
10 Nigerian regulators trade blame as killer fuels dominate country’s oil business - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
