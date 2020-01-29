Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Putin pardons US-Israeli woman jailed in Russia
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned a dual US-Israeli national who was arrested on charges of drug trafficking last year.Naama Issachar, 26, was detained in Moscow in April 2019 after more than nine grams of marijuana were found in her luggage ...

6 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Ondo 2020: ‘Fielding Akeredolu’ll Be APC’s Greatest Calamity’ - The Tide, 1 hour ago
2 ‘We are completely devastated’ – Vanessa Bryant breaks silence on deaths of her husband and daughter in tragic helicopter crash - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
3 South East security outfit coming –Umahi - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
4 Electricity Workers Threaten Nationwide Strike - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
5 You are deeply missed beloved – Beyonce mourns Kobe Bryant and his daughter’s tragic demise in helicopter crash - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
6 Amotekun: We are about to kick start our security outfit – South east governors - The Herald, 2 hours ago
7 Authorities in Vietnam Declare Policeman Wanted for Allegedly Shooting 4 Gamblers to Death - The Herald, 2 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: FG warns Nigerians against travelling to China - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
9 #BuhariResign: Throw The First Stone, We Are Waiting – Buhari’s Aide Lambastes Abaribe - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
10 “Femi Adesina Did Not Change” – Abimbola Adelakun - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
