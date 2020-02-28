Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“Quarantine Yourselves If You Notice Symptoms Of Coronavirus” – Governors’ Forum Tells Nigerians
Mojidelano  - Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has advised citizens to quarantine themselves if they observe symptoms of the virus. The forum said this on February 28 following the confirmation of the first index case of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Buhari appoints new Head of Service - First Nigeria News, 1 hour ago
2 Qatar confirms first coronavirus case - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 US, UK, France, others attack Russia, Syria - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
4 Taliban orders halt to attacks on day of US deal - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Cultists Display Severed Head On Social Media - News Break, 2 hours ago
6 Cultists display severed head of victim in Edo - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers Sold Out In Lagos! - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
8 EFCC claims in forfeiture application case – Our stand, by Saraki - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
9 Coronavirus stops Niger-Benin pipeline construction - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
10 North Korea's Leader warns of 'serious consequences' if coronavirus spreads to his country - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info