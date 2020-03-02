

Queen Elizabeth tells Prince Harry he'll 'always be welcome back into the royal fold in four-hour heart-to-heart talk' Linda Ikeji Blog - Queen Elizabeth and her grandson Prince Harry had a four-hour heart-to-heart talk at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his future. During their talk over lunch, she told him that he and Meghan will be welcomed back if they ever decide to rejoin the royals.



