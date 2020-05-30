

News at a Glance



Queen Latifah To Partner CBS On ‘United We Sing’ Tribute To Health Workers NNX - Veteran American actressQueenLatifah will be participating in theUnited We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroesevent, that will celebrate essential workers across America. Hosted byHarry Connick, Jr.and his daughter, Georgia, the event will ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



