

News at a Glance



Queen of Daytime TV Funmi Iyanda is Back with “Public Eye Live” Bella Naija - We need to rewind 2020 and start over or get a refund. We spend our days passive-aggressively ignoring texts from our grandparents and coworkers and Skyping our bosses in crisp button-up shirts and pajama bottoms with holes in them.



News Credibility Score: 81%



