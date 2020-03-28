Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Quiet Sunday in Adamawa as Christians keep off Churches [PHOTO]
Velox News  - Most Christian residents of Adamawa State kept off their churches on Sunday in obedience to instructions from government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Both the state government and the state chapter of CAN had asked that Sunday ...

9 hours ago
