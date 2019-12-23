

News at a Glance



Quilox: Why We Arrested, Detained Shina Peller – Lagos Police Inside Oyo - The Lagos State Police Command has explained the reason for the arrest and detention of Iseyin-born federal lawmaker, Shina Peller. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said Peller’s club, Quilox, was fond of obstructing free flow of ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



