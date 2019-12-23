Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Quilox: Why We Arrested, Detained Shina Peller – Lagos Police
Inside Oyo  - The Lagos State Police Command has explained the reason for the arrest and detention of Iseyin-born federal lawmaker, Shina Peller. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said Peller’s club, Quilox, was fond of obstructing free flow of ...

4 hours ago
1 Massive Jubilation in Port Harcourt as Mayor celebrates Christmas with herds of cow, hundreds of bags of rice, etc. - Dez Mayorz, 1 hour ago
2 Boeing fires boss Muilenburg amid 737 troubles - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Fintech: Top 30 Leading Women In Nigeria’s Financial Technology Industry - News Dey, 2 hours ago
4 Staff of Atiku’s radio, TV stations lament non-payment of salaries - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 Putin takes first train across Crimea bridge - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 US has saved Nigeria from Islamic agenda — Udeogaranya - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 Prince Charles on his father’s health: ‘Things don’t work so well’ at 98 – Global News - Fuze, 3 hours ago
8 Impersonation: EFCC Arrests Fake CBN Governor In Owerri - Anaedo Online, 3 hours ago
9 ‘This Is School Not Hotel, Keep Moving’: Check Out Warning Spotted On A School’s Wall - News Dey, 3 hours ago
10 Mixed reactions trail Shina Peller’s arrest, closure of Quilox - PM News, 3 hours ago
